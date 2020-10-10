Riteish Deshmukh Reacts To Temple Priest's Brutal Murder In Rajasthan, Terms It 'shocking'

In a shocking incident, a temple priest died after being set on fire by five people over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Friday. The five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in Bukna village on Wednesday. He was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition. Vaishnav succumbed to injuries on Thursday night.

Reacting to the horrific news, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote that it was 'sad and shocking' for burning the priest alive for a 'land dispute'. Deshmukh said, "A Temple Priest was burnt alive in Rajasthan, over a land dispute .. it’s sad and shocking, what kind of a barbaric world are we becoming ? ..Hope the perpetrators of this horrific crime are caught soon and brought to justice. Condolences to the grieving family." [sic]

As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land.

In his dying declaration, he reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire. Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Vaishnav's relatives have sought action against the Station House Officer, an investigation by a senior officer, compensation from the state government and a government job to a family member.

Priest's killing sparks outrage

Taking on the Rajasthan government, state BJP chief Satish Poonia attributed the priest's killing to the alleged collapse of the law and order situation. Claiming that the criminals have no fear of the law, he taunted that the Rajasthan Police's punchline has changed to 'Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast'. Weighing in on Vaishnav's death, Congress Chief Whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi assured that the victim's family would be provided security and that strict action shall be taken against the encroachers.

He also revealed that the demands of the priest's kin would be discussed. Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot condemned the murder of Vaishnav, stressing that there cannot be any tolerance for violence. He extended his condolences to the loved ones of the temple priest. Reiterating that the main accused in the case has been arrested, he promised that the guilty would not be spared.

