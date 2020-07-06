'Adani Ko Jo Electricity Ka Bill Deta Hai', Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday today. To mark this special day, several co-stars and friends of Ranveer Singh from Bollywood wished him on his birthday. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to his social media and wished Ranveer Singh in a very quirky way.

Riteish Deshmukh wishes Ranveer Singh

Riteish Deshmukh took to his twitter and wished Ranveer Singh in the funniest way possible. Riteish Deshmukh shared few pictures with Ranveer Singh and posted a short quirky caption with it. Ranveer Singh is known as the powerhouse of energy in Bollywood. Riteish Deshmukh made a witty reference of Ranveer Singh to Adani electricity. Riteish said that it is Ranveer who gives the electricity bill to Adani and referred to him as the powerhouse of energy. Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet read as, “Adani ko jo electricity ka bill deta hai... Woh!! energy ki dukaan- @RanveerOfficial ko Happy wale Birthday ki shubhkaamnaaein!!! Love you man....”

See the tweet here

Adani ko jo electricity ka bill deta hai... Woh!! energy ki dukaan- @RanveerOfficial ko Happy wale Birthday ki shubhkaamnaaein!!! Love you man.... pic.twitter.com/E4jQQgxNZZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 6, 2020

In the three pictures shared by the actor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ranveer Singh are seen having some fun moments together. All three pictures are from the same event where both of them are seen having a good time on stage. As soon as Riteish Deshmukh posted tweeted his special message for Ranveer Singh, fans of both actors also reacted on Riteish’s hilarious ‘Adani’ wish for Ranveer Singh.

Netizens react to the tweet

President of Maharashtra Youth Congress made a sarcastic comment on Riteish's wish. His tweet read as, “So he is responsible for increased electricity bills which Mumbaikars are facing (Winking face emoji)” A lot of fans also wished Ranveer Singh in the thread of tweets. Here are some of the best comments by the netizens.

So he is responsible for increased electricity bills which Mumbaikars are facing 😉 — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) July 6, 2020

Ranveer Singh’s birthday

Several Bollywood actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait, Nimrat Kaur, and many more extended their wishes for Ranveer Singh. Fans of the actor have also been sharing his pictures and videos to wish him on his special day. Currently, Ranveer Singh is spending quality time with wife Deepika Padukone at their Mumbai house. The couple is often seen giving glimpses of their time in lockdown to their fans. Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of his next movie ’83. In the movie, he will be seen playing the role of former Indian Cricket Team captain, Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the movie in an extended cameo.

