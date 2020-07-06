Katrina Kaif Shares A Heartfelt Wish On Ranveer Singh's Birthday; See Post Here

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has turned a year older today and to mark this day several of his friends and co-stars from the industry. Among the many celebs, Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable wish for the birthday boy.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of the Ranveer where he can be seen striking a pose sporting a pair of black jeans, greyish long sleeves t-shirt and completed the outfit with a black hat, a watch and sneakers. Along with this picture, the actor also wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Ranveer Singh. Never stop spreading your joy… it makes the world better." Check out the post below.

And it seems like it is not just Katrina who wished the actor on her social media handle, several other actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait, Nimrat Kaur and many more have extended their best wishes to the birthday boy. Fans, on the other hand, have also been sharing several pictures, videos, throwbacks and many more on his birthday.

According to reports, marking the actor’s birthday, a fan club named 'Ranveer Ka Fan Club' donated computers to a school to support the education of underprivileged children.

The birthday boy has been spending his time with his wife, Deepika Padukone in their Mumbai home due to the current situation. They are often seen sharing several pictures and videos on their social media handle giving fans a glimpse of how they spend their time during the lockdown.

On the work front

Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. The movie starring Katrina and Akshay Kumar in a leading role will also feature Ranveer in a cameo. The actor will return as a cop from his film Simmba. Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled for a March 2020 release but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per recent reports, the movie is expected to hit the silver screens on Diwali 2020. There have also been several rumours about an upcoming film that stars Katrina and Ranveer in lead roles. Although there has been no confirmation on the same.

