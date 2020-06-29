Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Saiyami Kher On Her Birthday, Tells Her To 'keep Running'

Special Ops star Saiyami Kher is on fire with her back-to-back digital releases and has already gained a huge fan following. The actor, born on June 29, 1992, celebrates her 28th birthday this year. Saiyami’s Mauli co-star Riteish Deshmukh took to his social media to extend his wishes for the actor’s birthday.

Riteish Deshmukh wishes Mauli co-star Saiyami Kher on her birthday

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture from one of their photoshoots for Mauli. In the picture, Riteish is seen dressed in a black shirt and blue trousers and is happily striking a pose while Saiyami is dressed in a saree and her hand around his shoulder. Praising her in the caption, Riteish wrote, “Dearest @saiyami wishing you a very happy birthday -have a great one- Special Ops to Choked & now to ‘Breathe’ loving your digital journey- keep Running 🏃‍♀️ girl. जमलय बघा!!”. [sic]

Earlier Saiyami Kher took to her social media to pen down an appreciation post for Anurag Kashyap. She wrote in her caption, "It’s rare to have people through your difficulties. It’s even rarer to have people who truly feel happy for you. Today, when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there’s no one happier & prouder than AK". She further thanked Kashyap for believing in her and making her believe in herself.

She also wrote, "With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane". She also shared how she got to know him between the time he offered her Choked until its release. Kher also said that the post was long overdue for him.

On the work front, Saiyami Kher was recently seen in the Netflix drama Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. She essayed the lead character of Sarita Pillai in the film alongside Roshan Matthew who played her husband Sushant Pillai. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap and was released on the OTT platform on June 5, 2020.

Saiyami was earlier seen in Special Ops playing the character of Juhi Kashyap and will be seen next in Breathe: Into the Shadows. Saiyami Kher made her Bollywood debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's directorial venture Mirzya. The film also marked Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's debut in the Bollywood industry. Saiyami has also acted in the Telugu film Rey alongside Sai Dharam Tej.

