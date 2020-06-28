When Riteish Deshmukh Revealed What Kind Of Comedy He Enjoys; Read Here

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He is known for comic timings and spectacular acting. His comedy movies have tickled the funny bones of the audience and fans have also complimented the actor for his acting. In a throwback interview, he mentioned that his job is to entertain the audience and nothing makes him happier than that. In the same interview, he also talked about what makes him laugh. Take a look at what kind of comedy he enjoys.

What kind of content makes Riteish Deshmukh laugh?

In a throwback interview with an entertainment portal, Riteish Deshmukh said that when he is alone, he watches his own wedding video that makes him laugh. He added that he is not someone who will watch comedy on Netflix. Riteish Deshmukh revealed that he is okay with situational comedy, romcoms, poker face comedies where the focus is on what is being said and the undercurrent is funnier. The actor was also asked about his most challenging role and he responded by saying that every role is challenging.

Riteish Deshmukh also talked about director Indra Kumar, who has worked with him in movies like Dhamaal, Masti, Total Dhamaal and more. Riteish Deshmukh said that he as a good bond with Indra Kumar. The actor said that Indra Kumar gave him the chance to explore more in the comic space. He also thanked him for giving him an opportunity to work alongside Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in Total Dhamaal.

On the work front

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen on the big-screen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 that released on March 6, 2020. The cast of the film also included Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande. The actor will be seen in the next instalment of the Housefull franchise that has been announced but no official release date is out due to the global pandemic.

Riteish Deshmukh has also lent his voice to Tarun Mansukhani’s Koochie Koochie Hota Hai, which is said to release in 2021. Riteish Deshmukh is also working on a trilogy on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He revealed that the trilogy will not only be made in Hindi and Marathi but also in other languages.

