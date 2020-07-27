Riteish Deshmukh's 'Monday Humour' Post That Features Rihanna Has Left Fans In Splits

The world is currently on a standstill due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over four months now. While some places are now slowly entering the Unlock phase, some other areas are still considered as a containment zone. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Riteish Deshmukh who has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos on his social media that makes his fans fall off the chair laughing. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh posted a ‘Monday Humour’ post featuring Rihanna that left fans in splits. Read ahead to know more-

Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Monday Humour’ post

Riteish Deshmukh has become an internet sensation and has been winning the hearts of the people through his great sense of humor. He is often spotted posting funny pictures and videos of himself and other celebrities. On July 27, 2020, the actor took to his official Twitter handle to post a meme, featuring the American singing sensation, Rihanna. In the meme, Rihanna can be seen sitting cross-legged on a jet ski. Riteish Deshmukh gave the pic his own funny angle. As he posted the picture, on top of the picture he gave a reference to Akshay Kumar’s Phir Hera Pheri, as it was written, “When you married a rich guy who owns a jet ski but inside you still miss sitting behind Raju on his scooter”. The actor captioned the picture, “#MondayHumour”.

Just as Riteish Deshmukh posted the meme, it went viral on the internet. The meme gained over 122 retweets and 3,400 likes in no-time. Desi Twitterati's also commented on the post by sharing other popular memes based on the Phir Hera Pheri reference.

On the work front

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen on the big-screen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 (2020), also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff as the lead characters. In the movie, Riteish Deshmukh played the character of an underconfident older brother who was highly dependent on his younger brother. The movie faced a loss due to the global pandemic but Riteish Deshmukh’s performance was praised a lot by the audience.

