Rithvik Dhanjani Calls His Interactive Film Lost And Found An 'immersive Experience'

Rithvik Dhanjani-starrer interactive film ‘Lost and Found in Singapore’ is creating plenty of conversation because of its choose-your-own ending approach. Rithvik said that for him, working on the film was an immersive experience.

The movie 'Lost And Found In Singapore’ starring Rithvik and Apoorva Arora, invites viewers to become a part of the narrative, steering its course through their choices as Dhruv and Sitara lead the viewers on a journey of discovery through the enchanting streets of Singapore.

Talking about the interactive concept, Rithvik said: “This is an interactive film and that's the beauty of it. It is not a usual phenomenon in romantic comedy films that you get to choose what the character will do and not do.”

“It is exciting for the audience to choose where Dhruv or Sitara will go and see what happens. It's an immersive experience. You will surely want to see both sides of the story,” said the ‘Bandini’ fame actor.

He further shared: “It's very tricky for the writer Kanishka Singh Deo and director Harsh Dedhia to approach such a film, as they have to engage the audiences in both the stories. The team has done a fantastic job. You will get engrossed in both stories; I can bet on that. You may choose any of the stories, but you will want to go back and know what is happening on the other side.”

“The audience embarks on a journey with us, and I think that's the beauty of the craft that our director shares,” added Rithvik.

MX Studios, the in-house content studio of MX Player associated with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to bring ‘Lost and Found in Singapore’ that follows the journeys of an introverted solo traveler (Rithvik) and an adventure-seeking girl (Apoorva) who champions friendship.

Amidst Singapore’s iconic landmarks and hidden gems, their destinies rest in the hands of the audience. Viewers guide their choices, creating diverse paths and unique viewing experiences.

‘Lost and Found in Singapore’ is streaming on MX Player.