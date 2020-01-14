When Ritu Nanda Revealed She Sought Spiritual Help To Write A Book On Father Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passed away on January 14, 2020, leaving family and fans shattered. Ritu, who was married to Rajan Nanda, was the mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan. According to reports, she was suffering from cancer.

Known to be an entrepreneur associated with the life insurance business, Ritu Nanda had revealed some very important facts about her father Raj Kapoor’s preachings back in 2010. While interacting with a news portal, she revealed she had undergone spiritual help to write a book on her father.

Ritu Nanda sought spiritual help to write a book on father Raj Kapoor

Ritu Nanda’s death has emotionally shaken the Kapoors and Bollywood stars. Reminiscing her contribution, back in 2010, Ritu Nanda, opened up to a news daily about the book she wrote on her father. When questioned about her journey while writing the book, Ritu Nanda said that Raj Kapoor may have been her father, but she thought she was not competent enough to make a record for posterity on a man that marked a huge contribution in Indian cinema.

Speaking about the spiritual help she underwent, she revealed she prayed to her Guru (Sai Baba) every day. Ritu Nanda made a revelation that her faith in Sai Baba was evergreen. Furthermore, she added that when she prayed to her guru and opened his holy book, the first chapter had the author asking God about how someone could write a book on Almighty and that Sai Baba actually appeared to him.

The book that was written by Ritu Nanda reportedly saw 100,000 copies. It was also printed in Russian, and then was translated into many languages. In the same interaction, Ritu revealed that her Guru had definitely helped her and that she really did not claim to have known her father- Raj Kapoor. Lastly, she emotionally shared that losing Raj Kapoor made her see a huge emotional crisis and hence creating the book was her Guru's way of healing herself.

Bollywood mourns Ritu Nanda's death

