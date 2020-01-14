Ritu Nanda Passes Away; Neetu Kapoor Shares A Condolence Post For Her Sister-in-law

Ritu Nanda a well-known entrepreneur and daughter of late Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away today morning in New Delhi. Ritu is the sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

Randhir confirmed the same with the leading new portal. He shared that Ritu Nanda passed away today early morning. And also shared that Ritu was suffering from cancer. The whole family gathered at New Delhi for the funeral.

According to the reports, her last rites will be performed at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi. Rishi-Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her social media account to mourn the death of her aunt Ritu Nanda with a heartfelt message. Even Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message for her sister-in-law Ritu Nanda.

Neetu Kapoor's condolence post for Ritu Nanda:

Ritu was born in 1948 and was an entrepreneur. She was associated with a life insurance business and was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda. Their son Nikhil Nanda is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta. She is the grandmother of Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Ritu was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and underwent treatment in the United States.

Among the several awards and honours, Ritu received, she also holds a record of selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day. For the same, she also entered the Guinness Book of Records, reportedly.

Riddhima Sahni's post for aunt Ritu Nanda:

Image Courtesy: Neetu Kapoor Instagram

