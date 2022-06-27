'Rocketry': All About Simran Bagga Who Will Reunite With R Madhavan After 20 Yrs On Screen

Popular actor R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is set to release on July 1, 2022. The film will also star Simran Bagga, who will reunite with the actor on the big screen after 20 years. The duo was last seen in films like Paarthale Paravasam and Kannathil Muthamittal, and fans can't wait to see them join hands for a film after a massive gap.

Who is Simran Bagga who will appear in Rocketry?

Simran Bagga was seen sharing the screen with R Madhavan in the war drama Kannathil Muthamittal, which was released in 2002. The film is set in Sri Lanka and follows a young girl, who learns she is adopted and sets out on a mission to find her biological parents during a war. The film is also now available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from this film, Simran Bagga and R Madhavan also shared the screen in Paarthale Paravasam, a Tamil film that was released in 2001. The duo played an on-screen couple in the film, whose marriage ends when it is revealed that Madhavan's character has a love child. However, the duo remains friends and finds suitable partners for each other.

Simran Bagga's films

The actor was seen playing a pivotal role in Petta alongside greats from the film industry including Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film was an action flick that was released in 2019 and was directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The actor is also known for her role in Aval Varuvala as Divya, who is fearful of accepting love in her life owing to her path experiences. The film saw her playing the lead role alongside Ajith Kumar and the duo was loved on-screen.

More about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The upcoming film, which was also screened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, will star R Madhavan in the lead role. He will be seen stepping into the shoes of an ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and has been sharing glimpses from the film online. He also revealed that he underwent a makeover for 18 hours, to transform himself into a 77-year-old scientist.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy, @simranrishibagga