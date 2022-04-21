'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Unseen On-set Pics Of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Go Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be one of the highly-anticipated films so far. The film will mark Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after the 2019 blockbuster Gully Boy. In the film, the duo will star as the titular protagonists Rocky and Rani. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan who will reunite 48 years after working in Sholay. It is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 10 February 2023.

Currently, a couple of pictures from the sets of the film are doing rounds on social media and fans are gushing over the same.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's pics from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani go viral

Just a few days before, Bengali actor Churni Ganguly, who is also a part of the film, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some of the unseen stills from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer. The pics feature the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor, Singh, Churni and more sitting and it seems like they are having some fun discussions on set. Alia is seen donning a beautiful saree, while the 83 actor looks uber-cool in a printed white t-shirt and the same coloured trousers. Have a look:

Churni mentioned in the caption, "Simply elated to share the floor with legends like Dharmendra Ji, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and of course, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, both exquisite actors and absolute sweethearts. #rockyaurranikipremkahani, directed by none other than the immensely warm @karanjohar, coming to you with much lovey-dovey aplomb, in 2023! #bollywood #dharma #karanjohar #aliabhatt #ranveersingh #dharmendra #jaya #shabana #actor."

Ranveer and Alia on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is set to release on May 13. The upcoming social drama-comedy that stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role also features Shalini Pandey who serves as the leading lady of the movie. It also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, who just tied the knot in a dreamy wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, resumed work just a few days after her wedding. Alia was spotted at the airport leaving for the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Image: Instagram/@utterlychurni