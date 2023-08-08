RARKPK's Anjali Anand On Not Being Taken Seriously As Actor: Unless You Are Cast...

Anjali Anand is getting noticed for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer film marks her Bollywood debut. Recently, she spoke about her experience of working with Bollywood's heavyweights and what it was like playing Ranveer's onscreen sister.

3 things you need to know

Anjali Anand played the role of Ranveer Singh's sister Gayatri in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The film was released on July 28.

Anjali has worked in several TV shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Anjali Anand on playing Ranveer Singh's sister in RARKPM

Reflecting on her experience in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Anjali Anand shared that being associated with Ranveer Singh has brought fame her way. The actress spoke about the challenges inherent in how actors and cinema are perceived in India. She said that people often fail to take artists seriously unless they are paired opposite a well-known personality.

She conveyed a sense of frustration over how superficial this approach could be. She elucidated the phenomenon of associating with well-known names as a form of "bragging rights". Anjali shared that meeting Ranveer Singh on the set was a matter of pride for her which she bragged about.

(Anjali Anand played the role of Gayatri in RARKPK (Image: Anjali Anand/Instagram)

"Someone's saying, she is playing Ranveer's sister. It is a big freaking deal. It is a very big deal, but the way we address actors and cinema in this country, so superficial that nobody will take you seriously unless you're cast with someone so big that you can go and tell ghar pe ki, aaj mein Ranveer se milaungi, it'll be like that, you know," she said.

Anjali Anand praises Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anjali Anand expressed her admiration for Ranveer Singh and said the love she has for him will always remain. She praised his amazing qualities and also detailed the experience of working with him in the film. Shifting focus to her co-star Alia Bhatt, Anjali said that she holds her in high regard.