RARKPK Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer-Alia's Film Fails To Beat Oppenheimer In India

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the big screens on July 28. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer registered a good weekend collection. However, the film has not been able to surpass the business of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in the first three days in India.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have reunited in RARKPK four years after Gully Boy.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in supporting roles.

The movie is facing competition from past Hollywood releases Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani registers healthy growth

The family drama saw a jump in its collection on Sunday compared to Saturday. After the weekend, the film’s total collection stands at a healthy Rs 46 crore, as per Sacnilk. RARKPK collected Rs 19 crore at the domestic box office on Sunday as opposed to Rs 16.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 11 crore on Friday.



(Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has released one week after Oppenheimer and Barbie | Image: IMDB)

The film's collection has seen positive growth but it remains to be seen if it can pass the Monday test and sustain over the first week.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani lags behind Oppenheimer in India

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's weekend numbers have fallen short of Oppenheimer's in India. The Cillian Murphy starrer minted Rs 48.75 crores on its first weekend. The movie is still drawing audiences to theatres even on the tenth day of its release.

(Ramesh Bala says the film is appreciated by family audiences | Image: Ramesh Bala/Twitter)

While the three-day total of the Ranveer Singh starrer projects a steady number, experts feel the business should have been better. Trade analyst Girish Johar took to Twitter to share that the film has a stronghold in tier 1 cities, but “has to get” tier 2 and tier 3 audiences on board for it to break even.

He also opined that Monday numbers remain crucial to assess the actual performance of the movie. Additionally, the film has garnered its major business from Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Bengaluru. In Uttar Pradesh, the film has not drawn audiences outside of Noida and Lucknow. In the South, Alia Bhatt starrer has gained good numbers in Mysore.