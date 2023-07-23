Rohit Bose Roy On Considering An Alternative To Acting In 2014: It Scared The Hell...

Rohit Bose Roy recently opened up about experiencing a lull in his career. To this he also added that the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil helped in reviving his career. He mentioned that the success of the film brought a positive change in his life.

3 things you need to know

Rohit Bose Roy's film Kaabil was released in 2016.

The actor has ventured into several languages and mediums.

He will be seen in Metro...In Dino and Shootout at Byculla.

Rohit Bose Roy recalls experiencing a lull in 2014

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rohit Bose Roy opened up about the challenging phase he went through in his career. He admitted to considering alternative career options due to the lack of success in his films. However, he said that everything "changed for the better" in 2016 with the release of Kaabil. He further shared that the film's success and the positive feedback he received from the audience marked a turning point in his career.

"In 2014, I used say there’s a lull in my career which scared the hell out of me. I thought I should be doing something else but in my life, there’s nothing such as abort sign," he said

(Rohit Roy says he is currently experiencing the "golden phase" of his career | Image: Rohit Roy/Instagram)

Rohit expressed his gratitude towards God and the audience for the current phase in his career. He stated that he has always been known as a good and dependable actor, but his films were not performing well. With Kaabil, he shared that he found a new lease of life and is now experiencing the "golden phase" of his career. The film received good responses from fans and critics, which boosted his confidence and career prospects.

Rohit Bose Roy's upcoming projects

Rohit Bose Roy has lined up several projects. He will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino alongside actors like Ali Faizal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Anupam Kher. Furthermore, he has a film titled Shootout at Byculla in the pre-production stage.