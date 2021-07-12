Rohit Roy Stuns Fans With Massive Physical Transformation, Reveals 'No Magic Pills'

Actor Rohit Roy recently surprised his fans with his major transformation pictures on social media. The actor, who has created a niche with his impeccable acting in Shootout at Lokhandwala, Mumbai Saga, and more, took to Instagram to share a collage of shirtless pictures taken at different times to showcase his body after the transformation. While captioning the post, the actor explained his sheer dedication behind it.

Rohit Roy shares massive transformation pictures

“Transformations take time… there are no shortcuts… and definitely NO MAGIC PILLS! #staythecourse #journey #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney, Rohit wrote while explaining how he was determined to get a good body shape. He shared the image on his Instagram Stories with a note that read, " Be fit! Be strong! Stay the course!" In another post that touched upon his fitness level, he shared a throwback image from 15 years ago. He wrote, "When I had no BODY but still loved to POSE." Rohit’s transformation picture received numerous responses from his fans who were just amazed to see his body.

One of the users wrote, “ killer stuff bro.” Another user wrote, “You are truly unstoppable!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Junoon and dedication with consistency.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Full-on dedication.” Apart from his fans, his industry friends also poured in their love for the picture. Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Sayantani Ghosh, Mohit Malik, and Simone Singh praised his determination. Rohit is known for television shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Milan, and Swabhimaan.

Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE, Rohit said that being a part of successful films has not boosted his career. He revealed that he still struggles to find the right kind of work and never lie about it. People still remember his character Fattoo from Shootout at Lokhandwala. He shared that even today when he goes out into the bylanes on his bike in a helmet, people still recognise him as Fattoo bhai. At last, he said that he is ‘extremely content’ with people appreciating his work.

IMAGE: ROHITBOSEROY/Instagram

