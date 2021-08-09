Rohit Saraf Had A 'sentimental Reason' Behind Becoming An Actor, Quit Schooling In 10th

Slowly but surely establishing himself as one of the rising actors in Bollywood, Rohit Saraf is on his way to make it big in Bollywood. Starting off his career by appearing in web series in minor roles, the actor soon made his way to Bollywood to appear in some of the biggest hits of the year. However, there is an emotional story behind Saraf taking up acting as a career.

Rohit Saraf fulfilled his father's dream

Touted as the National crush of India, Saraf charmed his way into every young audience's hearts through his stellar acting. Saraf's late father became his first source of inspiration to take up acting as a profession. Talking about the same, the young actor recalled being told by his father, "When Rohit grows up, I want him to be an actor." After the unfortunate demise of his father, a young Saraf made up his mind to fulfill his father's wish and quit school after 10th.

While making his way to Mumbai, the actor's mother asked him to complete his 12th grade, however, the flaming passion within Saraf was ready to risk it all. He stated,"'My mum said, ‘Maybe you should finish your 12th grade first’. But I was like, if I tell myself that I should have a backup plan, I will probably not do well. So, I never had a Plan B. For me, each project has been a stepping stone. I don’t think I would have been able to handle success instantly or altogether. I’d rather build it up slowly because I want to be able to cherish it, value it, and appreciate it."

Rohit Saraf's movies

The actor started his career in 2013 by appearing in web series such as Best Friends Forever?, Ek Boond Ishq, and Feels Like Ishq. He made his Bollywood debut in Alia Bhatt starter Dear Zindagi in 2016 by playing the role of Kaira's younger brother. He went on to appear in movies like Dear Maya, Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and Ludo. Expanding his horizon, the actor has also acted in a Norwegian movie titled What Will People Say and a Tamil film titled Kamali From Nadukkaveri.

IMAGE- ROHIT SARAF'S INSTAGRAM

