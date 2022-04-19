Rohit Shetty Collabs With Sidharth Malhotra For Cop Series; Actor Shares First Glimpse

Amid the rumours doing rounds about Sidharth Malhotra collaborating with Rohit Shetty in an upcoming project on cop drama, the same has now come to life after the duo announced it on their respective social media handles. Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday announced that he will be teaming up with Rohit Shetty for his OTT debut, which will be a part of Rohit Shetty's much-loved Cop universe.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Shershah actor shared a glimpse of his cop avatar from the upcoming web series, which will be part of the director's cop universe. Sidharth captioned the photo writing, “Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11 am!”

Take a look at the post here:

Sidharth dons ‘Men in Khaki' look for Rohit Shetty project

Soon after Sidharth's announcement film producer Rohit Shetty too revealed the news about teaming up with the Ek Villain actor by posting the latter's all-new sassy Cop look. In the picture that he posted, Siddhart can be seen donning the cop’s uniform from the back and multiple police vans in the background. He wrote, “Action begins tomorrow at 11:00 AM! #NowFilming @primevideoin @sidmalhotra.”

As soon as the actor announced the news on his Instagram, several Bollywood actors along with fans congratulated the duo on the forthcoming project. Filmmaker Karan Johar comments “Hero” with a red heart emoji. “Good luck my friend, ” wrote Anupam Kher. His 'Yodhaa' co-actor Raashii Khanna commented with a fire emoji. His fans also seemed excited as they commented 'Can't wait. Another wrote 'Wow' with heart emojis.

Sushwanth Prakash to make his directorial debut with ‘Cop Universe’

There had been reports that the actor had already commenced filming for the series. It was also stated that the series would be shot in several locales in Mumbai. Sushwanth Prakash, who has worked with the Sooryavanshi director on films like 'Simmba' and 'Dilwale,' will make his directorial debut with the project.

What's next on Sidharth Malhotra's work front

After his outstanding performance in Shershaah opposite actor Kiara Advani, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has left an indelible impression on the audience. His last film was also released on OTT post its theatrical run, and now, with Cop Universe, the actor will be once again be seen dwelling in the heart of his fans on OTT. Apart from projects like Cop Universe, Sidharth Malhotra has ‘Thank God, ‘Yodha' and ‘Mission Majnu’ in the pipeline.