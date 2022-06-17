Rohit Shetty Confirms Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham 3', Assures Fans It Will Be 'massive'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's film franchise Singham released its last film Singham Returns in 2014, and fans have been awaiting an update on the next film ever since. Singham 3 was recently confirmed by the director of the film, Rohit Shetty in a recent chat with the Indian Express. The news has left fans over the moon, as they eagerly wait to see what the much-loved director-actor duo have in store for them.

Rohit Shetty confirms Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham 3

Speaking to Indian Express, Rohit Shetty confirmed the upcoming third film in the Singham franchise as he mentioned the movie would go on floors next year. He teased that the film is going to be 'massive' and expressed his eagerness to work with Ajay Devgn again. Singham Returns is available to view on Disney+Hotstar and also starred Kareena Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Ajay Devgn was earlier in the news after he teased Singham 3 to his fans and followers online as he took to his social media account. He answered a questionnaire online and was asked if he would prefer to star in a remake or a sequel. He choose the latter and held up three fingers as the iconic theme music of Singham began to play in the background. The clip sparked rumours about the upcoming Singham 3 and fans are now over the moon after Rohit Shetty's confirmation.

Ajay Devgn's films

Singham 3 is not the only Ajay Devgn-starrer sequel that fans are looking forward to. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Ajay Devgn's crime flick Raid would soon get a sequel and that the upcoming film was in the works. He told the publication that the film was 'under production' and fans are excited to see what the film will have in store for them.

The actor was most recently seen in Runway 34, in which he played the lead role alongside an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and others. The film was based on the true events of 2015, in which a Jet Airways flight narrowly escaped a crash.

