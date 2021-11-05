'Singham 3' In The Pipeline? Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn Announce The Upcoming Flick In Style

After the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi today, director Rohit Shetty has moved on to prepare for the third instalment of the cop drama Singham, starring Ajay Devgn as the fearless cop. Shetty's cop universe started with the 2011 cop drama, with movies like Simmba and Sooryavanshi expanding it. According to Pinkvilla reports, a source close to the project's development has revealed the Singham 3 will be set against the backdrop of terrorism, with the protagonist embarking on a journey to Pakistan to catch hold of all the terror outfits.

The flick will apparently be a 'battle royale' between Devgn and Jackie Shroff, taking off from where Sooryavanshi concluded. The cop will travel to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to grab hold of the terror organisations' leader, who aims to 'destroy India from the world map'. While Singham was set in Goa, the premise of Singham Returns was set in Mumbai.

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn to announce Singham 3

Just like the extended cameo appearances in the latest Akshay Kumar starrer, the source noted that Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will reprise their cop characters in Singham 3. However, the extent of their roles among other things is still under wraps. The actor-director duo is set to make an official announcement in the upcoming weeks, with the film going on floors sometime in the last quarter of 2022.

What's on Rohit Shetty and Ajay's work front?

The duo's latest collaboration will commence as soon as Ajay finishes filming his upcoming releases. The actor is gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli's directorial venture, RRR, wherein he has an extended cameo appearance. The film is a fictional ode to two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. It also stars Alia Bhatt in the role of Sita. Ajay has donned the hat of a director for his forthcoming film, MayDay, which is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is collaborating with Ranveer Singh for the comedy flick Cirkus, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as female leads. He is also working with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series.

(IMAGE: PTI/ INSTAGRAM/ AJAY DEVGN)