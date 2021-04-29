Rohman Shawl Reveals He Gives A Death Stare To Sushmita Sen For This Reason

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently took to his Instagram story to share a joke. In the story, Rohman shared a video where he was seen sitting near a bonfire. While he is busy putting woods into it, he looks up and gives a death stare to the camera. Sharing the video, he added a funny joke and talked about what makes him give the actor such a death stare. He wrote, "When she says NO for ice cream and then finishes your portion in a blink." Check it out.

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl makes a meme on himself

(Image Courtesy: Rohman Shawl's IG story)

Earlier, on the occasion of Sushmita Sen's birthday, Rohman shared a romantic picture with her. In the picture, he is seen giving a forehead kiss to the actor. In the caption, he wrote a Shayari that reads "Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !!

Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh". Check it out.

A look at Sushmita Sen's Instagram

Sushmita Sen is currently busy shooting for the sequel of her popular web series Aarya. While she is spending time in Rajasthan, she is sharing glimpses of herself from the set. Earlier, her beau Rohman clicked a silhouette picture of her. She is seen walking by an archway when she was clicked, and as the light hit her from the background. In the caption, she praised him and talked about the click. It reads, “And even when you are but a mere silhouette, you’ll know light’s got your back.” #landlockedsailor #positiveperspective #faith Nice shot @rohmanshawl I love you guys beyond!!!!". Check it out.

She also posted a video where the actor was seen in an all-black outfit working out using workout rings suspended by a rope. She is known to share videos from her workout while talking about how she feels alive doing so. In the caption of the video, she wrote that she is "meditating in action" and told her fans that she feels at peace when she does such a complex workout. She then added a bunch of hashtags along with a few emojis. The actor then ended the caption by saying that she loves everyone and thus expressed her gratitude for her fans. Check out the video.

