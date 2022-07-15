Last Updated:

Sushmita Sen's Ex-bf Rohman Shawl Shares Cryptic Post As Her Relationship Becomes Official

Lalit Modi took the internet by surprise as he took to social media and announced that he and Bollywood's Sushmita Sen are in a relationship.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Sushmita Sen

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi, @rohmanshawl


Controversial former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took the internet by surprise as he took to social media and announced that he and Bollywood's Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. This comes after Sushmita Sen announced her split from Rohman Shawl in December 2021, after they were together for about three years. Shawl has now taken to his Instagram account to pen down a quote on love and hate after the news about his ex-girlfriend's relationship made headlines.

Rohman Shawl's post on love after Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship becomes official

Rohman Shawl headed to his Instagram account on July 15, a day after the news of his ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship made headlines. He shared a post about love and hate as he mentioned that mocking others does not impact them, but has an effect on oneself.

He urged his followers to 'spread love not hate' seemingly hinting at the memes and comments about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship flooding the internet.

He wrote, "Kisi pe hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan vo nahi, tum ho!!" (If you find peace in mocking someone else, do it, because it is you who is impacted by it, not them). He shared the quote with the hashtag 'Spread love not hate'.

READ | Lalit Modi's 2013 tweet promising to 'always' cheer for Sushmita Sen goes viral; See here

Sushmita Sen Rohman Shawl break up

It was on December 23, 2021 that the former Miss Universe shared that she and Shawl had parted ways. She mentioned that the duo will 'remain friends' as their 'relationship was long over'. She wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!"

READ | Lalit Modi's old tweet surfaces online post his dating announcement with Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi took to his Instagram account on July 14 and penned down a note informing netizens that he and Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. He was 'over the moon' to be sharing the news online and also clarified that the duo is not married 'yet'. He wrote, "A new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER"

READ | Who was Minal Modi, late wife of Lalit Modi? Here's everything you need to know about her
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

 

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi, @rohmanshawl

READ | Sushmita Sen's ex-bf Rohman Shawl reacts to her dating Lalit Modi; 'Let them be happy'
READ | Sushmita Sen breaks silence on relationship with Lalit Modi; says 'I'm surrounded by love'
First Published:
COMMENT