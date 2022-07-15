Sushmita Sen's Ex-bf Rohman Shawl Shares Cryptic Post As Her Relationship Becomes Official

Controversial former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took the internet by surprise as he took to social media and announced that he and Bollywood's Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. This comes after Sushmita Sen announced her split from Rohman Shawl in December 2021, after they were together for about three years. Shawl has now taken to his Instagram account to pen down a quote on love and hate after the news about his ex-girlfriend's relationship made headlines.

Rohman Shawl's post on love after Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship becomes official

Rohman Shawl headed to his Instagram account on July 15, a day after the news of his ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship made headlines. He shared a post about love and hate as he mentioned that mocking others does not impact them, but has an effect on oneself.

He urged his followers to 'spread love not hate' seemingly hinting at the memes and comments about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship flooding the internet.

He wrote, "Kisi pe hasne se agar tumhein sukoon mil jaye, toh hass lena!! Kyunki pareshan vo nahi, tum ho!!" (If you find peace in mocking someone else, do it, because it is you who is impacted by it, not them). He shared the quote with the hashtag 'Spread love not hate'.

Sushmita Sen Rohman Shawl break up

It was on December 23, 2021 that the former Miss Universe shared that she and Shawl had parted ways. She mentioned that the duo will 'remain friends' as their 'relationship was long over'. She wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!"

Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi took to his Instagram account on July 14 and penned down a note informing netizens that he and Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. He was 'over the moon' to be sharing the news online and also clarified that the duo is not married 'yet'. He wrote, "A new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER"

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi, @rohmanshawl