Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen recently made headlines after her relationship with former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi became official on social media. Lalit Modi took to his Instagram account and shared several dreamy glimpses of the couple's time together, and a response was awaited from Sen. The former Miss Universe has now taken to her social media and broke her silence about her relationship as she mentioned she was in a 'happy place'.

Sushmita Sen on relationship with Lalit Modi

The actor took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself and her children. The trio smiled from ear to ear as Sen finally broke her silence on her relationship. She mentioned she was 'unconditionally surrounded by love' and clarified that she was not married to her boyfriend. However, she mentioned there was now 'enough clarification given', and she wished to get back to work and life. Sharing the post online, she wrote,

"I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!"

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship

The couple's relationship became official on July 14 as Lalit Modi shared a collection of pictures of the duo together. He was 'over the moon' to be beginning a 'new life' and wrote, "A new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER"

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi