Rohman Shawl Tells Sushmita Sen, 'You Are My Answer' As He Shares A Love-filled Picture

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram handle to share an intimate picture with his girlfriend. Expressing his love for Sen, Rohman wrote that she makes him feel complete in every way. Responding to the same, Sushmita said, "In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!! I love you babushhhh.” In an interview earlier, Sushmita had confessed, "When I met this person (Rohman), I felt like I had known him my whole life. It was that simple."

Sushmita Sen shares lovely video of Rohman Shawl & daughter Renee crooning together, Watch

Sushmita Sen is back in action

Actor Sushmita Sen is back in the Bollywood after a vacation. The actor stopped appearing in movies after 2015 and did not appear in movies after her small role in Nirbaak, which was released in the year 2015. Fans all over the internet thought that the actor will not be seen in movies again but Sushmita Sen had other plans.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to break the news of her upcoming movie. On December 9, 2019, she posted a photo that featured herself, looking out from her window. The caption on the photo read that she has always been in love with the love that knows patience.

She added that this made her a fan of her fans, as they have waited for 10 long years to Sen’s return on the big screen, and have always been encouraging the actor through her years-long hiatus. She stated that she is just returning for her fans who loved her unconditionally.

Rohman Shawl's magical surprise bday bash for girlfriend Sushmita Sen is a must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.