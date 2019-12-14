Sushmita Sen Shares Lovely Video Of Rohman Shawl & Daughter Renee Crooning Together, Watch

Sushmita Sen made India proud, when she bagged the prestigious title of Miss Universe in 1994, just at the age of 18. In fact, she was the first-ever Indian to become the Miss Universe ever. The actress has been making headlines recently over her relationship with model Rohman Shawl. Sen recently took to Instagram and posted a video where her beau and her daughter Renee can be seen crooning to a popular chartbuster. Watch the video below-

Sushmita Sen shares video, take a look-

Sushmita Sen is back in action

Actor Sushmita Sen is back in the Bollywood after a vacation. The actor stopped appearing in movies after 2015 and did not appear in movies after her small role in Nirbaak, which was released in the year 2015. Fans all over the internet thought that the actor will not be seen in movies again but Sushmita Sen had other plans.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to break the news of her upcoming movie. On December 9, 2019, she posted a photo that featured herself, looking out from her window. The caption on the photo read that she has always been in love with the love that knows patience. She added that this made her a fan of her fans, as they have waited for 10 long years to Sen’s return on the big screen, and have always been encouraging the actor through her years-long hiatus. She stated that she is just returning for her fans who loved her unconditionally. Below is the actress' post, take a look-

