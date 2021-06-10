Ronnie Screwvala Is Elated After His 'Swades Foundation' Sets Up Water Schemes In Villages

Producer Ronnie Screwvala who had launched Swades Foundation along with his wife Zarina is working tirelessly to create a permanent, irreversible change in the lives of rural India in the next 5-6 years. Recently, Ronnie took to Twitter and informed about how his foundation ‘completed 12 water schemes’ with taps in each of over 1000 homes across multiple villages in just May. He also mentioned that through this, they shall be able to cater to the scarcity of water that is quite prevalent in many villages.

The actor shared a few pictures of the water tanks that have been installed so that the villagers can have access to safe and pure water. The producer also shared his happiness of seeing the transforming life of the villagers who were elated to see ‘water flowing into their home tap for the first time.’ “Our team @WeAreSwades are UnStoppable and just in May they completed 12 Water Schemes with taps in each of over 1000 homes across multiple villages/hamlets - life-changing for community forever when they see the water flowing into their home tap for the first time,” he tweeted.

Our teams ⁦@WeAreSwades⁩ are UnStoppable and just in May they completed 12 Water Schemes with taps in each of over 1000 homes across multiple villages/hamlets - life changing for community forever when they see the water flowing into their home tap for the first time … pic.twitter.com/Y9ygbsjPbP — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) June 10, 2021

According to various media reports, from April’2020 till Mid Aug’2020, over 4,000 hours of online training has been conducted for over 1997 participants on well-being, skill enhancement, and programmatic knowledge building for employees. Online employee engagement activities and mental health care sessions are also conducted on a regular basis. In a statement earlier, Ronnie had shared his enthusiasm for the foundation where they are working effortlessly to ‘up skill’ their employees.

“We are thrilled to have Swades Foundation certified as a Great Place to Work. Upskilling of our employees within the organization has been and will continue to be one of our key focus areas to encourage their growth and potential. We are grateful to have a strong team who are aligned with the broader vision of the foundation,” he said.

IMAGE: RONNIESCREWVALA/Twitter

