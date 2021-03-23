'Roohi' Vs 'Mumbai Saga' Four Day Box Office Comparison; Check Which Film Is Ahead

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga hit the theatres last Friday, that is March 19. The film completed its four-day run on Monday. And, on the same note, here are the details of its four-day Box Office collection. Additionally, take a peek into Roohi's BO collection report from the fourth day. Interestingly, Roohi released a week before Mumbai Saga's release, which is March 11. John's Mumbai Saga is a crime-drama film while Janhvi's Roohi is a horror-comedy film.

Roohi vs Mumbai Saga box office collection

Mumbai Saga box office collection

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's latest tweet, regarding the BO collection of Mumbai Saga, the film has managed to continue a steady run on its Day 4. The film bagged â‚¹10.23 crore, till its Day 4. The film opened with â‚¹2.82 crore, performed well on Sunday as the cash registers closed at â‚¹3.52 crore, whereas on Saturday and Monday, it collected â‚¹2.40 crore and â‚¹1.49 crore, respectively. As per Adarsh, the Sanjay Gupta directorial needs to maintain the momentum from Tuesday to Thursday.

Roohi box office collection

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi performed better than Mumbai Saga in terms of its four days run in theatres. The multi-starrer film's cash register closed at â‚¹12.58 crores. The Hardik Mehta directorial opened with Rs 3.42 crore on Day 1.

But, it saw a slump on Day 2 as the collection dropped to â‚¹2.25 crore. Later, on Day 3, that was Saturday, it witnessed growth with a collection of â‚¹3.42 crore. With Rs 3.85 crore on Sunday, its stats for Day 4 stood at â‚¹12.58 crore.

#Roohi has a respectable 4-day *extended* weekend... Witnesses growth in several circuits on Sun, while plexes report limited growth... Mon-Thu biz crucial... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr. Total: â‚¹ 12.58 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2021

The release of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer has affected the box-office collection of Roohi. As per Koimoi's report, on Friday, when Mumbai Saga released, Roohi bagged only â‚¹72 lakh. And, on Monday, that is March 22, it brought â‚¹52 lakh. So far, Roohi has managed to cross the milestone of â‚¹20 crore.

Going by the above reports and the upcoming releases, the film is expected to complete its theoretical run with â‚¹25 crore or above. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat's Haathi Mere Sathi and Parineeti Chopra's Saina will compete with Mumbai Saga this week, as both the films will release on March 26. Haathi Mere Sathi will be an action-drama film while Pasrineeti's film will be based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal.