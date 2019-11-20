RRR Cast: Know All About The Star Cast Of The Upcoming S. S. Rajamouli Film

RRR is an upcoming Telugu period action drama film that has a stellar star cast. The movie is based on the exploits of the Indian Freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and will show their struggle against the British rule of India and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The movie is directed by S. S. Rajamouli and is being produced by D. V. V. Danayya. The movie is slated to release on July 30, 2020, and will not only feature popular Telugu cinema actors but will also include famous actors from Bollywood. Here is all you need to know about the star cast that will be playing the leading roles in the film.

Star cast of RRR

Ram Charan is a popular Telugu actor and producer who is considered to be one of the big names in the Telugu film industry. Some of his previous acclaimed works include Khaidi No. 150, Dhruva, Bruce Lee - The Fighter and Zanjeer. He will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR.

The other lead role will be played by actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. Rama Rao Jr. is another renowned actor of Telugu cinema and has worked in the Telugu film Industry since 2001. Some of his other popular Telugu films include Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Janatha Garage, Temper, Brindavanam and Yamadonga.

RRR will not just feature popular Telugu actors. Actors from the Hindi film industry of Bollywood will also be making an appearance in the film. popular actor Alia Bhatt will be playing a prominent supporting role in the film as a character named Sita. Alia Bhatt has appeared in many hit films in Bollywood such as Gully Boy, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons and Student of the Year. Ajay Devgn will also feature in this film. He will reportedly be playing the role of a mentor in the upcoming movie.

Other popular Telugu actors who will be playing important roles in the film include Samuthirakani and Rahul Ramakrishna. The movie will also feature Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in important roles. They will be playing Lady Scott and Sir Scott respectively.

