'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' And 'Attack' To Release In Theatres, Makers Issue Statement

Rubbishing all rumours that suggest films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack might release digitally, the Indian film production and distribution company, Pen Movies released a statement. In the statement, the company’s MD Jayantilal Gada refuses OTT release rumours and claimed that all three films will release only in theatres since the “magnum opus films” were “made for big-screen experience” only.

Recently, various media reports stated that ace director SS Rajamouli was under pressure from the producers and the distributors to release his upcoming highly anticipated period drama RRR, starring Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, on OTT platforms, after its theatrical release was postponed. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on July 30, but it later got postponed due to the second coronavirus wave. The film is now scheduled to release in the theatres on October 13 in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Makers refute digital release rumours, issue statement

Similarly, there were reports about John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Attack and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawdi. The chairman and MD shared the statement on Instagram that read, “We would like to clarify that ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ & ‘Attack’ will release in Cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres. Dr. Jayantilal Gada Chairman & MD Pen Studios.”

We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas.



- Dr Jayantilal Gada

Chairman and MD

Pen Studios#gangubaikathiawadi #rrrmovie #attack #penmovies #penstudios pic.twitter.com/23gz9PRIa3 — PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) September 8, 2021

Apart from this, the official Twitter handle of Pen Studios also shared the statement on the micro-blogging site while clearing the air of doubts. Gangubai Kathiawadi is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has been shot extensively during the pandemic. Previously, Alia had announced the film’s wrap in June this year with pictures on Instagram. While captioning the post, she wrote, “This film and set have been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience! (sic)”

IMAGE: SSRAJAMOULI/ALIAABHATT/Instagram