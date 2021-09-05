'RRR': SS Rajamouli Facing Pressure To Take The OTT Route Due To Delay In Release?

SS Rajamouli's RRR is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year. With the prevailing pandemic, states like Maharashtra have yet to open theatres for the audience, due to which many movies have been kept on hold. As per reports, SS Rajamouli is quite adamant about releasing the movies in theatres while the producers and distributors of the movie are pressuring him to look for other options. RRR is an upcoming period action drama and will also feature Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles.

SS Rajamouli pressured to take the OTT route?

RRR was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which was deferred due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on October 13, 2021, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, and also in international languages. As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, director SS Rajamouli is adamant about having the movie released in October. While, distributor, Jayantilal Gada of PEN isn't happy with Rajamouli's decision and wants the director to consider OTT offers and avoid further delays. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Rajamouli’s stubborn stance, that he will only release RRR in cinemas, has begun to sound unreasonable to Jayantilal Gada who has high stakes in the product.

More about 'RRR'

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N T Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. The movie will also feature Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles. Principal photography of the film commenced on November 19, 2018. in Hyderabad at a specially erected set at an Aluminum factory in the location. The film was shot extensively across India, with few sequences and Ukraine and Bulgaria.

(IMAGE CREDITS: SS RAJAMOULI INSTAGRAM)