'RRR' Starring Ram Charan And Jr. NTR To Make Its Digital Debut With Netflix And Zee5

S S Rajamouli's much-anticipated film RRR is set to hit the screens in October 2021. The film cast Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. While fans are excited about the upcoming film, the makers have made another decision regarding the movie. Besides releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, it would now also release in five foreign languages. Moreover, OTT platforms, Netflix and Zee5, bagged the streaming rights of the film. The film will debut on the OTT platforms after 70 to 100 days of its theatrical run.

RRR's release on OTT platforms

The makers of RRR announced on Wednesday that the film would debut on Netflix and Zee5. RRR on Netflix will be available in Hindi, English, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, and Turkish. It will be available on Zee5 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film critic Taran Adarsh also took to his social media handles to announce the latest news. He shared the official poster of RRR by Pen studios. The caption read, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Besides releasing in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada, #RRR will also release in various foreign languages: #English, #Portuguese, #Korean, #Turkish and #Spanish... The streaming rights are with Netflix... OFFICIAL POSTER..."

Through another post, Taran Adarsh announced that this is one of the biggest deals in the entertainment industry. He wrote, "⭐ #PEN sells Satellite/Digital rights of *10 languages* for a whopping price. ⭐ Will release on digital platforms 70-100 days *after* theatrical release. ⭐ This is the biggest deal the industry has ever seen."

Details about RRR

RRR is an upcoming film directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt will also make their debut in the South Indian cinema with this historical drama film. Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Sitaram Raju, while Jr NTR will essay Komaran Bheem. Alia Bhatt is set to play the role of Sita. The makers of the film are utterly quiet about Ajay Devgan's role. The film is being produced by D. V. V. Danayya. It is set to release on October 13, 2021.

IMAGE: STILL FROM RRR'S TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.