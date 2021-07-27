'RRR': Theme Song 'Dosti' From SS Rajamouli's Directorial To Be Out On August 1

Ace director SS Rajamouli who is set to come up with his magnum opus RRR, recently treated fans with the announcement of the film’s theme song. The highly anticipated film has been keeping fans on toes ever since the makers had announced the film. A massive theme song is to be unveiled on August 1st, titled, Dosti. RRR has the pairing of Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr. in the lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

RRR theme song to release in August on Friendship's Day

For the much-awaited theme song, five singers from around the country, Anirudh Ravichander, Hemachandra, Yazin Nizar, Vijay Yesudas, and Amit Trivedi, are lending their voices. And from the looks of it, MM Keeravani has supervised it all. By the hashtags used on the official tweet, it can be inferred that the song is about friendship and transcends language barriers. Recently, music record labels and film production companies T-Series announced that they have acquired the music rights for the film.

Previously, SS Rajamouli surprised fans by releasing a video that shows glimpses from the making of the film. The behind-the-scene video gives the first visual glimpse into the world of RRR. From high-octane power-packed action sequences to the largest and loudest blast, the film promises to be a visual delight. “A glimpse into the making of @RRRMovie… Hope you all love it (sic),” wrote SS Rajamouli. The video showed the team making the sketches of the sets to massive action set pieces. PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. From big-scale power-packed action sequences to the best visual sequences, the film it assures to be a blockbuster. RRR will hit the screens worldwide on October 13, 2021 subject to challenging circumstances.

Produced by DVV Danayya on a massive budget, RRR will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as well. The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. A blockbuster in the making, the makers of the film have managed to create hype with the posters and the recently released glimpse of the world of RRR which adds to the fact that this film is filled with grandeur and promises to be a huge blockbuster.

IMAGE: SSRAJAMOULI/RRRMOVIE/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.