'RRR' Vs 'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri's Latest Sees A Dip In Business In Week 3

The Kashmir Files has witnessed a slight dip at the box office with the release of RRR. The film that was released on March 25, has been giving a tough competition to Vivek Agnihotri's directorial with the reduction in screens and footfall. The Kashmir Files that released on March 11, Files revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits residing in the Kashmir valley in the 1990s.

The Kashmir Files that has become the highest grosser post-pandemic, surpassing the business of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, has entered Rs 200 crore mark. Post the release of RRR, the film’s business got affected and the numbers witnessed a great dip. Though the business of the film was expected to rise on week 3, with the increase in RRR screenings, the film suffered a setback.

The Kashmir Files business affected by RRR release

Till Day 14, The Kashmir Files earned Rs 207 crore, and post the release of RRR, the film minted only Rs 4.50 crore on Friday taking its total collection to ₹211.83 crores. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the ‘reduction of screens and shows’ were among the major reasons behind the business of the film getting affected.

#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lVHulJpZuw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 26, 2022

The film stars an ensemble star cast including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshna Kumar, and more in key roles. On the other hand, RRR which opened to smashing reviews and terrific numbers on the box office has managed to rake in Rs 18 crore on the first day of its release in India.

The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and more in key supporting roles. With not just India, the film is also doing great business worldwide after it surpassed The Batman numbers in Australia, New Zealand. The film is also ranked number 1 spot in the US. RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will see Ram Charan playing the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

