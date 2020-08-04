'Rubbish': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reacts To Electricity Bill Worth Rs. 47,000

Celebrities from different walks of life took to social media in July to complain about their 'inflated' power bills. Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu, director Bijoy Nambiar are among several people from Bollywood to express concerns over the unexpected rise in their electricity bills during the lockdown.

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to raise a complain against her electricity bill which came to Rs. 47,000. Tagging Tata Power, she asked for a clarification. In another post, she called the bill 'rubbish' and asked for suggestions from her fans to get it resolved.

Just woke up. it was kaveris bday yesterdy 😊 Any suggestions of how to get this rubbish @TataPower bill resoved welcome pic.twitter.com/TkQVJoce7P — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 4, 2020

#tatapower can u pls explain and clarify y my electricity bill is suddenly 47000/- and who does one contact to resolve this — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 4, 2020

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Electricity Mumbai, which has been facing allegations of generating inflated bills, especially by Bollywood celebrities, on Monday claimed that it has resolved almost 96 per cent of the complaints received so far.

Bollywood celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Kavita Kaushik, Renuka Shahane, Vir Das and Dino Morea, among many other consumers of Adani Electricity had taken to Twitter complaining about receiving inflated bills in June.

"We had received around 48,000 complaints and we have been able to resolve almost 96 per cent of those. There are another around 2,200 complaints where meter verification is going on. None of the bills where intervention was sought were wrong," company''s CEO Kandarp Patel told reporters in a conference call.

As per the directions of state electricity regulator, MERC, state utilities including Mahadiscom, Tata Power, AEML and BEST had issued bills for March, April and May based on average consumption during the winter months of December, January and February, since physical meter reading was not possible due to the lockdown.

According to AEML, the average consumption during the three months of March, April and May went up by nearly 20 per cent of the average consumption in the corresponding months, while 50 per cent as compared to December 2019, and January and February 2020.

(with PTI inputs)

