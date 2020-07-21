Netizens Express Their Concern By Trending #electricitybill With A Hilarious Twist

People have been issued with inflated electricity bills in the last two months. The amounts are almost three times the number of their normal sum. Not only in Maharashtra, but in residents in Kolkata, Chennai, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh among other states the problem was faced.

As people are protesting against the hiked electricity bills, some netizens have also gone to trend #electricitybill as they went on share some hilarious memes and jokes on twitter. The hashtag has been trending on the 13th position of the trending list. Take a look at the trending list below.

Memes

Right now, the high electricity bills have become a laughing stock on Twitter as netizens express just how people feel after watching their bills. If you have received a high bill, then one can certainly relate to these memes and jokes. Netizens have gone on to share several memes referring it to a movie scene or some funny that that will leave many in splits. They have shared memes ranging from how when one sees the bill and their reaction to it and also to how once reacts when they get a notification to pay their bill. Take a look at the hilarious memes below.

#electricitybill

Me forgetting to switch off lights and fans*



My DAD~ pic.twitter.com/78jMW6uQox — Priyanka Gupta (@Priyanka218__) July 21, 2020

#electricitybill

Me using phone while watching tv

Mom - pic.twitter.com/l8TGXOIDAb — Aditya (@Aditya25703139) July 21, 2020

Middle class family after recieving lockdown #electricitybill : pic.twitter.com/GtcgO5IVPF — Ankur : cinemaphile / memer ðŸ˜‰ (@AnkurVerma99) July 21, 2020

Apart from them, even celebrities have raised their concern for a high amount of electricity bill. Actor Taapsee Pannu shared pictures of her recent electricity bill which was amounted to Rs 36,000. Along with that pic, she also went on to share her previous bill which was Rs 3,850. And seems like it was not just Taapsee who was facing this issue, celebs like Vir Das, Neha Dhupia, Ashish Chowdhry, Dino Morea, Kamya Punjabi also tweeted their concerns regarding their electricity bills. Check out a few tweets below.

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Gosh I did. And yes, three times.

It’s a massive jump. Went and checked all the geysers in the house if they were on all month!!ðŸ˜…@TataPower https://t.co/8I6BZbgyiZ — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) June 28, 2020

Addressing the queries, Adani Electricity took to Twitter and explained how the bills had been calculated in steps. Apart from that, an Adani Electricity spokesperson recently issued a statement explaining the June month's heavy power bills. In the post, they have shared step-by-step information about the inflation of bills and the reason for it. Take a look at the tweet below.

Have queries pertaining to this month's bill? Please read below to find out how your bill was calculated.



For more details: https://t.co/jCK4cqzuU2 pic.twitter.com/G8je9QnlkO — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) June 28, 2020

