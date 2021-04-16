Ruhi Singh Opens Up About Her Experience Of Working In 'Chakravyuh'

Ruhi Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic World, opened up about her experience of working on Chakravayuh and her advice to the younger generation on the dangers of the internet. She spoke about working with Prateik Babbar and her character Sagarika. Singh expressed her joy at being recognised for her work in the series.

Ruhi Singh gets candid in an interview with Republic World

Ruhi Singh expressed her happiness while talking about the success of Chakravyuh and what the critics were saying. She said,

"I am really pleased that people are noticing me and appreciating the work I am doing. I want people to see that I am more than just a pretty face and that I am a good actor and I am glad that my role in Chakravayuh is getting me that recognition. Playing the character of Sagarika was really tough for me, it was actually one of the toughest roles I have ever played."

One of Ruhi Singh’s movies, Bang Bang, saw her playing a cop which was actually the polar opposite of her role in Chakravayuh, where she played the victim. She also spoke about the dangers of social media while speaking about her character in Chakravayuh, who falls prey to social media and is bullied through it. She said it was really interesting for her to go through the emotions with her character as she lived the life of Sagarika for the duration of the series.

Speaking about her co-star in the series Prateik Babbar and the equation she shared with him, Ruhi Singh said,

"Parteik Babbar is a phenomenal actor who is a pleasure to be around. Prateik Babbar and I have never actually met and worked in a scene together. This was the second time this was happening as the two of us had worked on a project together before as well and there also the two of us had never come face-to-face. It was actually during the promotions of the series that we bonded and formed an equation."

Ruhi Singh also advised the younger generation to be careful while on the internet. She said that it was really easy to fall prey to predators on the internet, especially for young girls. Her word of caution,