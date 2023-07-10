Rumoured Lovebirds Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh Get Clicked On Date Night | Photos

Sunny Kaushal is said to be dating actress Sharvari Wagh. In fact, these rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Now, the stars are in the limelight again. The two were spotted together in Mumbai. Sunny and Sharvari posed for photos and interacted with the media.

3 things you need to know

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh reportedly met on the sets of The Forgotten Army.

They have been reportedly dating for nearly three years now.

In 2022, Ranveer Singh apparently confirmed their relationship.

Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh step out for dinner date

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Seemingly, the rumoured couple went on a dinner date. They opted for casual ensembles. After stepping out of the restaurant, they posed for the shutterbugs and engaged in a fun conversation with them. When the paps teased them, the rumoured couple blushed. Take a look at the photos below.

(Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh step out for dinner date | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(While Sunny opted for a white T-shirt teamed with denim, Sharvari wore a pink top paired with black pants | (Image: Varinder Chawla)

About Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh's rumoured relationship

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Recently, the Shiddat actor was snapped at Sharvari's intimate birthday bash. He also penned a sweet birthday wish for her on social media and addressed her as 'Sharu' "Happy Birthday Sharu," he penned.

(Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh are reportedly in a relationship for three years now | Image: Twitter)

Before this, they were snapped together at Mumbai airport after returning from Abu Dhabi. Last year, Ranveer Singh seemingly confirmed the dating rumours at a show. When asked which couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would go on a double date with, the Befikre actor instantly said Sharvari and Sunny.

(Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh get snapped on several occasions | Image: Twitter)

The dating rumours began after the duo starred in Kabir Khan's directorial The Forgotten Army. Reportedly, they met on the shoot and instantly clicked with each other. Soon, they fell in love. While there has been no official confirmation from the actors on the same, their PDA-filled photos and public outings suggest that that they are together..