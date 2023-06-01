Rumoured Love Birds Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh Touchdown In Mumbai After IIFA

Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal, who have been linked for sometime now, were snapped at the Mumbai airport together as they returned from Abu Dhabi after attending the IIFA Awards. The Forgotten Army co-stars opted for casual looks for their latest outing together. Sunny kept it casual in a white tank top, a black half sleeves jacket on top and rust coloured trousers with a pair of trendy sneakers.

On the other hand, Sharvari wore a white T-shirt, black leggings and a brown blazer on top. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress keeps sharing her glam looks on social media, but her off duty look was simple and still chic. The rumoured couple posed happily for the cameras and also snapped selfies with their fans. Their videos added fuel to their romance rumours, but their relations status still remains unconfirmed.

Sunny Kaushal movies

Sunny Kaushal, the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal, was last seen in the direct to digital release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The film is a heist-hijack thriller and it offers a plethora of action packed sequences with romance woven through them. The movie enjoyed a good viewership on OTT and both Sunny and co-star Yami Gautam's performance was praised in the film. Before this, he played a pivotal role in Mili, opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Sharvari Wagh movies

Sharvari Wagh made her acting debut The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, directed by Kabir Khan. She played the role of an army officer in it. Her co-star in the show was Sunny Kaushal, who also made his acting debut in it. They have been linked with each other since then. When Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal got married to Katrina Kaif, Sharvari was one of the few people who were invited to the close knit ceremony. The actress has also featured in Bunty Aur Babli 2, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.