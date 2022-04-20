'Runway 34': Amitabh Bachchan Gives Fans BTS Glimpse Into His Character Ahead Of Release

Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up to take on one of the leading roles in Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and others. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 29, 2022, and Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media account ahead of the release to share some behind-the-scenes glimpses of his character from the movie. He will be seen stepping into the shoes of a lawyer Narayan Vedant, and described his character as a 'rule maker'.

Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant in Runway 34

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to take on the role of Narayan Vedant in Runway 34 and took to his social media account to share some powerful glimpses of his character. In the short behind-the-scenes clip, Amitabh Bachchan is seen putting in his all as he delivers some hard-hitting dialogues in the courtroom. The video sees Ajay Devgn, who is also the director of the film collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan and bringing his vision to the big screen. Narayan Vedant is heard warning people against underestimating him as he begins questioning Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet's characters, who will play pilots in the film. Devgn described his character as a 'rule breaker' opposite Narayan Vedant. The short glimpse piques fans' interest in the film and they can't wait to see the trio give an action-packed performance on the big screen.

Watch the BTS clip of Amitabh Bachchan's Narayan Vedant

Runway 34 trailer

The recently released Runway 34's second trailer also focused on several courtroom scenes between Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. The clip also draws fans' attention to the emotions and sentiments of the pilots, who are being grilled after their aircraft was on the verge of crashing. The trailer also includes some nerve-wracking scenes featuring the pilots making some tough decisions and then facing the consequences of their actions, as they must prove their innocence. Apart from the much-loved trio, the film will also feature Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and others in pivotal roles. Fans can't wait to see the talented actors take on intense roles in the upcoming project, which will get its theatrical release on April 29, 2022.

Watch Runway 34 trailer here

Image: Twitter/@SrBachchan