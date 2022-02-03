'Runway 34': Ajay Devgn Confirms Release Date Of Upcoming Amitabh Bachchan-starrer

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his film Runway 34, which will also see Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and others play pivotal roles. Devgn has put on the director and producer's cap for the film and recently spoke to film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh about the release date of the movie. He revealed that the film would stick to its original plan of releasing on April 29, 2022.

Runway 34 release date

Fans have been awaiting the release of Ajay Devgn's next film Runway 34 and were delighted when he revealed that the Amitabh Bachchan starrer was set to release as per schedule. With several filmmakers postponing the theatrical release of their films owing to the restrictions imposed in various parts of the country because of the pandemic, there was speculation about the release fate of Runway 34 as well. Taking to Twitter, Taran Adarsh announced that as per information he has received from Ajay Devgn himself, the film is all set to release on April 29, 2022. Adarsh's tweet read, "AJAY DEVGN STICKS TO EID RELEASE... There's talk that #AjayDevgn *might* shift his directorial venture #Runway34 to a new date... However, #Ajay has clarified to me that there's no change absolutely... #Runway34 is CONFIRMED for 29 April 2022 #Eid release."

#Xclusiv... AJAY DEVGN STICKS TO EID RELEASE... There's talk that #AjayDevgn *might* shift his directorial venture #Runway34 to a new date... However, #Ajay has clarified to me that there's no change absolutely... #Runway34 is CONFIRMED for 29 April 2022 #Eid release. pic.twitter.com/hvDPoQ2ehn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2022

The actor who will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia Bhatt has been very active online throughout the filming of Runway 34 and often shared glimpses of his time on set with the legendary actors. Taking to Instagram on December 17, 2021, he announced the wrap up of the directorial venture with Boman Irani in a hilarious way. The began with only Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani in the frame initially, who exclaimed with excitement, "Runway 34, It's a wrap". The video then went on to see the entire cast and crew of the film with a wrap in their hand, which they began eating on camera. The actors then came into the frame again and said, "wrap" as they pointed at the food in their hands. The actor captioned the post, "We took flight food too seriously! 😂 #Runway34 - it's a wrap 🎬 See you at the movies..."

