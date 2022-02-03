Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn's First Look Revealed Ahead Of Trailer Launch Of The Film

The upcoming crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role of a brothel owner and one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The film is based in the 1960s and also has Ajay Devgn as her co-lead. While the film's trailer is a day away, the makers recently unveiled the much-awaited poster of Ajay Devgn.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay Devgn unveiled his much-awaited poster from Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor will reportedly play the role of Karim Lala. In the poster, the actor could be seen wearing a white shirt under a checked coat. He paired them with a pair of beige-coloured pants and wore a black cap. The actor looked stunning as he had black goggles on and stood before a blue-coloured vintage car. Sharing the poster, the actor penned, "Apni pehchaan se chaar (moon emoji) lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow." Ranveer Singh could be seen drooling over the Singham star's new look as he commented, "POWERRRR," on the picture.

A day ago, Alia Bhatt's brand new poster was revealed. The actor stunned in a white-coloured ethnic ensemble. She gave a fierce look and had bold makeup on. She accessorised her look with metal anklets, bangles and more and left her wavy hair open. Sharing the much intriguing poster, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu. Trailer out on 4th February." Her mother Soni Razdan along with several Bollywood divas such as Huma Qureshi and Janhvi Kapoor showered her with love. Alia Bhatt's fans also penned they cannot wait to watch her film.

Details about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama, which follows the life of a girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is also co-producing it with Jayantilal Gada. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 25, 2022. Ahead of its release, it will also have a grand premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival as it has been selected for Berlinale Special, the segment dedicated to exemplary cinema.

