Ajay Devgn and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan are currently gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated film Runway 34. The forthcoming drama is based on real incidents and will see the two Bollywood stars up against each other in a legal battle. While the film is scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of the month, its makers are keeping viewers engaged with regular updates. Last month, the makers of Runway 34 released its first trailer and gave a glimpse of the drama, the audience will enjoy with the movie. They have now unveiled the film's much-awaited second trailer.

Ajay Devgn recently unveiled the second trailer of Runway 34. The two minutes trailer began with Ajay Devgn, as Vikrant Khanna, facing a legal battle and explaining how only the pilot is blamed when a flight faces some trouble. As an official, played by Amitabh Bachchan, interrogates Vikrant Khanna and his co-pilot, the latter tries to prove his point. The clip rightly captures the sentiments of both the pilot and passengers of a flight that is on the verge of crashing. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's character blames Ajay Devgn's Vikrant Khanna for the disaster. The trailer features intense drama that the audience will witness with the movie.

Details about Runway 34

The upcoming drama mystery Runway 34 is based on true events. The film is allegedly inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 2015. While Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet will play co-pilots in the movie, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen portraying a government official, who interrogates the two pilots after a mishap. The film's poster read, "The truth is hidden 35,500 feet above the ground," hinting at the mystery-filled plot of the movie.

Runway 34 also features Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, YouTuber Ajey Nagar and Angira Dhar playing supporting roles. While Ajay Devgn is leading the movie, he is also serving as its director and co-producer. The movie is set to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.

