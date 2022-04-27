Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official with a special post on the actor's birthday last year. Since then, fans have been gushing at the adorable moments when the two have been spotted together at various events. Rakul Preet Singh who is looking forward to the release of her next film Runway 34 alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, received words of encouragement from her beau.

Jackky who watched the film was all praise for the team including his girlfriend Rakul. For the unversed, Rakul will be seen playing the role of a pilot with Ajay in the gripping drama. Ahead of its theatrical release several celebrities who have already watched the film shared their reviews on social media platforms.

Jackky in his appreciation note hailed the performances by the entire star cast and even lauded Rakul's acting while mentioning how she made him proud. Jackky Bhagnani declared the film a 'must watch' and mentioned, "#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. All direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film."

Apart from Jackky, comedy king-actor Kapil Sharma also reviewed the film on Twitter and wrote, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is (clapping emojis) kudos to@ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is 👏👏👏 kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction 👍👏👏👏🎉🤗 pic.twitter.com/2qyl7szzgQ — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 26, 2022

The film which is slated to release on April 29, is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, which is his second directorial venture since Shivaay in 2016. The film is inspired by the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties in landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility at 5:45 in the morning.

