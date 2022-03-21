After delivering a commendable performance in the latest intriguing drama series Rudra, Ajay Devgn is all set to wow the audience with his upcoming film Runway 34. The upcoming drama is based on real incidents, in which, the actor will share the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. While there is over a month left for the film's release, its makers are keeping viewers engaged with continuous updates. They recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film.

The trailer begins with the introduction of Ajay Devgn as flight captain Vikrant, who falls into a legal battle after a seemingly devastating incident. The three minutes 18 seconds trailer hints at the intriguing storyline of the upcoming film. Rakul Preet will play the role of Ajay Devgn's co-pilot, who also faces the court after the incident. Amitabh Bachchan surely stole the show with his acting as a government official, who interrogates the two pilots.

In the end, Ajay Devgn's voiceover teases the mystery in the upcoming film as he says, "Har haadse ke do pehlu hote hai. Kya hua aur kaise hua? Is kya aur kaise ke beech mein jo daayra hai, sach wahin chhupa hua hai. (Every incident has two aspects: What happened and how. In between the how and the when lies the truth)." Sharing the trailer, the actor wrote, "Every second counts. @adffilms proudly presents the trailer of Runway34. We are ready for take-off."

Details about Runway 34

Runway 34 is an upcoming drama mystery film, which is based on true events. The film is reportedly inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 2015. The film's poster read, "The truth is hidden 35,500 feet above the ground." The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

It also features Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, YouTubers Ajey Nagar, and Angira Dhar in supporting roles. It is helmed by Ajay Devgn, who is also bankrolling the film under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. The film is scheduled to release on 29 April 2022.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan