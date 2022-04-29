'Runway 34' Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Film Termed A 'winner'

Runway 34 is Ajay Devgn's first full-fledged theatrical release in the COVID-19 era after the blockbuster success of his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020. His next film Bhuj: The Pride of India had taken an Over-The-Top release, and that was followed by comparatively shorter appearances in films like RRR, Sooryavanshi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie holds more significance for the actor as he is also the director and producer of the film.

The film has gripped audiences till now, with the casting, which includes Amitabh Bachchan, the release of some thrilling trailers and promos, without revealing too many details of the plot, being much-talked-about. Celebrities also showered praises on the aviation drama-thriller in the run-up to the release. The movie was finally released on Friday, and the impact seems to continue.

Netizens gave a thumbs up to the movie upon its release. Here's what they are writing about the movie:

'Absolute aviation roller-coaster', 'visual treat', 'emotional delight' were some of the words used by a netizen for Runway 34. The person praised the 'brilliant direction' by the Singham star and added that Rakul Preet Singh 'steal the shows' with her expressive emotions.

Another person termed it as 'awesome' and tagging the lead stars, stated that he was falling short of words to appreciate the movie.

Ajay was termed as 'brilliant', and another netizen declared it as a 'hit.' The latter added that it was a 'winner', and that more than 'lived up to the promise'. 'Must watch', the person wrote, while highlighting the acts of Ajay, Big B, and Rakul for immersing the audiences into the world of the courtroom and air thriller.

One netizen gave it 3.5 stars and stated that the film caught audiences quickly after a 'slow' start. The person highlighted the 'stunning visuals' and the 'thrilling plot' to term it 'impressive.' While he also mentioned the dialogues and the background, he believed that Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan nailing their characters was the highlight.

Another Twitter user shared a video of the public reactions on their way out after the release and stated that all loved it and gave it more than '3.5 stars.'

#OneWordReview...contd.#Runway34Review HIT.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Runway34 is a WINNER, more than lives up to the promise… #AjayDevgn, #AmitabhBachchan and #RakulPreetSingh immerses us into the world of courtroom and air thriller and delivers an ENTERTAINER MUST, MUST, MUST WATCH.

REVIEW: #Runway34



- Film takes off slow but gets onto you very quickly. Stunning visuals and thrilling plot keeps you hooked. Good dialogues and BGM. But the best part is @ajaydevgn and @SrBachchan 's acting. Both nailed their characters to the core.

IMPRESSIVE (⭐️⭐️⭐️💫)



IMPRESSIVE (⭐️⭐️⭐️💫) — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) April 29, 2022

Runway 34 plot, cast, crew

The plot of Runway 34 revolves around a courtroom drama following a turbulent flight, led by two pilots, played by Ajay and Rakul, and the mysteries associated with the incident. Ajay directed from a script by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan.

Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Akanshka Singh, and Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati were some of the other members of the cast.