'Runway 34' Review: Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma Share Verdict On Ajay Devgn-Big B-starrer

'Runway 34' review: Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh shared their verdict on the Ajay Devgn-Big B- drama thriller.

Ajay Devgn had not enjoyed the best responses for his first two directorials U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay. Will the actor be third time lucky with his latest release Runway 34?

If the initial reviews are to be considered, he could surely hope for a positive response. Celebrities showered love on the thriller drama ahead of its release.

Runway 34 celebrity review: Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma, others shower praises on the movie

Suniel Shetty, who has worked with Ajay Devgn in numerous films like Dilwale, Qayamat, Cash, among others, termed his former co-star as a 'revelation.' The actor tweeted that he was 'mind blown'. and hailed his performance as both an actor and a director with a 'big pat'. He used the love-struck and strength emojis for Amitabh Bachchan, and termed the other members of the cast like Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh as 'outstanding.'

Kapil Sharma called the movie 'beautiful'. The actor-comedian termed the performances as 'brilliant, full of thrill' and hailed Ajay's 'wonderful direction.'

Ajay's Total Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh termed it as a 'Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama.' He called the actor-director a 'bomb', expressed pride on the latter and hailed the capabilities of the Singham star. 

He highlighted the impact of the plane landing sequence, and his Aladdin co-star Amitabh Bachchan's cold look and the deep baritone. He quipped that he needed a dictionary for the dialogues of the megastar's lawyer character.

He also praised his Marjaavaan co-star Rakul's 'vulnerability, indecisiveness, fear' and added that he could feel those emotions.

Genelia Deshmukh stated that she was at the edge of her seat throughout, and she too mentioned the plane landing sequence. 
The actor wrote that Big B's 'screen presence and authority is unmatched.' She too praised Rakul for displaying various emotions like 'dilemma, loyalty, fear, uncertainty.'

 "Is there anything you can’t do', she asked Ajay Devgn and thanked him for the experience and 'landing the plane safely.'

Runway 34 release date, plot

Runway 34 is gearing up for release on Friday. The movie traces the story of two pilots facing a turbulent journey on a flight and a case that seeks to figure out the truth of the incident. 

