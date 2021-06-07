'Saaho' Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Married, Shares Stunning Pictures With Her 'forever'

Amid the weddings of actresses Pranitha Subhash and Yami Gautam making headlines, another actress has said ‘I do.’ Evelyn Sharma was the latest to announce that she had got married. The Saaho actor made the announcement with a snap from the ceremony alongside husband Tushaan Bhindi.

Evelyn Sharma gets married

Evelyn looked stunning in a gown and Tushaan was dressed stylishly in a suit on their wedding day. The duo looked heads-over-heels in love with each other as they had eyes and smiles only for each other. The sunlight and natural setting added to the beauty of their intimate moment.

The actor captioned the post 'forever.'

The wedding reportedly took place in Brisbane, Australia on May 15 and more pictures also surfaced on social media. Right from the couple posing in style, the groom kissing the bride on her cheek and the bride posing with the bouquet, the pictures received love from netizens.

Evelyn-Tushaan love story

Tushaan Bhindi is a dental surgeon based in Australia. Tushaan and Evelyn reportedly met on a blind date in 2018 and have been together since then.

The couple had got engaged in October 2019 when he had proposed to the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star in Sydney. She had shared a photo of the duo kissing, along with the caption ‘Yes.’

As per reports, the couple stated that they had plans to get married since their engagement, but COVID-19 pandemic had affected their plans. They said that they wished to have their near and dear ones with them for their big day, but were happy to have their blessings for their new step.

The couple also stated that they wanted to keep it simple, and did not want too much of limelight on them. They are now planning a reception to celebrate their occasion with their close ones.

On the professional front, Evelyn Sharma, who hails from Germany, last featured in the movie Saaho. Jab Harry Met Sejal, Main Tera Hero and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are some of the other notable ventures in her filmography.

