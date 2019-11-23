The Debate
The Debate
Saand Ki Aankh: The Box Office Collection Of The Taapsee-Bhumi Starrer

Bollywood News

Saand Ki Aankh had an amazing run at the box office and has been gaining wonderful reviews from critics and fans alike, read ahead to more about the collection

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh released on October 25, 2019, and had decent earning. As per reports, the film started slowly alongside heavy budget film Housefull 4. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The story is about the oldest sharpshooters in India. It is a real-life story of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Recently Taran Adarsh tweeted about the box office collection of the movie. The movie earned ₹23.14 crores in four weeks, in its first week it had a grand opening of ₹11.68 crores. 

Saand Ki Aankh BO collection so far

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar has two upcoming films for 2019 and 2020 and Taapsee Pannu has one film for 2020 which is Rashmi Rocket. Recently the trailer of her movie Pati Patni Aur Woh released which created a buzz in the audience. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the upcoming movie. The cast of the movie also includes  Rajesh Sharma and Aparshakti Khurana in supporting roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The second movie of the actor is Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship where she will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana. The upcoming horror will release in 2020. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Published:
