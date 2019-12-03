Sab Kushal Mangal: Akshaye Khanna Reveals Why He Came On Board The Star Kids' Film

Akshaye Khanna is gearing up for his upcoming comedy flick Sab Kushal Mangal. Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the movie features Akshaye Khanna, Riva Kishan, and Priyank Sharma in prominent roles. The movie is the first production venture of Prachi Manmohan, Nitin Manmohan's daughter and will mark the debut of Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma. After releasing the posters of the movie in November, the filmmakers of Sab Kushal Mangal have finally released its much-awaited trailer.

Watch Trailer here:

The first trailer of Sab Kushal Mangal, a new small-town comedy, featured the debutantes Priyaank and Riva along with Akshaye Khanna. The trailer gave the hint that the movie will be a three-way love story that will revolve around the lives of a young woman, a TV anchor and a local big shot. The movie's trailer is packed with humour and odd moments like the one in which the lead character misidentifies an Americano to Americana.

The highlight from the trailer also is a new wig that Akshaye Khanna is seen sporting. Akshaye Khanna in an interview with media portal said that he really liked the story and also the character. He further said that it is a fact that comedy can never be forced, it is situational.

After spending almost four years Akshaye returned to the silver screen with an antagonistic character in Dishoom, followed by movies such as Mom, Ittefaq, The Accidental Prime Minister and Section 375. The movie Sab Kushal Mangal is directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap and is presented by Nitin Manmohan’s One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, and is being produced by Prachi Nitin Manmohan. The movie is slated to release on January 3, 2020.

