Saba Azad Leaves Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pinkie Roshan Gushing Over Her Audrey Hepburn Look

Hrithik Roshan and musician Saba Azad have been grabbing headlines owing to their recent outings and social media exchanges, thereby sparking romance rumours. Rumour mills started when the duo was spotted leaving a restaurant hand in hand, with Saba later spotted hanging with the Roshan clan among other things.

While Hrithik has been showing love on Azad via comments on her Instagram posts, the Koi Mil Gaya actor's mother, Pinkie Roshan has also declared her liking for Saba, as she commented on the latter's latest post in which she donned Audrey Hepburn's look. Hrithik's mother quipped that Saba looks very 'cute' and so close to Hepburn.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, March 17, Saba shared two glimpses of her rocking the vintage look. Dressed in a black top with black leather pants and Hepburn's trademark hairdo, she looked extremely gorgeous. In the caption, she wrote, "Iv looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!!

But hey it was fun anyway :)" and added details of her photoshoot. Take a look.

Azad received love and adulation from Pinkie Roshan, who commented, "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn." Saba promptly responded to her compliment and wrote,"eeeeee, thank you pinkie aunty." Even Richa Chadha showered praises on Saba and wrote, "You didn't fail at all. This is the best Hepburn I've seen from Indian shores", to which Azad responded, "@therichachadha thanks my richoo- I love you and her so."

Not just Hrithik Roshan's mother, but his sister Sunaina Roshan's daughter Suranika also sent a token of love to Saba. Taking to her Instagram stories, Saba shared a picture of the bowl of Halwa she received from Suranika. Gushing over the scrumptious delicacy, Saba wrote in the caption," Oh my goodness…Suranika is that halwaaaaaa? I die…I die of joy. Bless you sweet girl – all puns intended.” Take a look.

Meanwhile, Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan share two kids, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Sussanne has also sparked romance rumours with Arslan Goni recently.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SABAAZAD/ @HRITHIKROSHAN)