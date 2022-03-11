Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has managed to grab the limelight with his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad. The couple sparked their dating rumours after they were spotted in a restaurant together. Since then, the duo has left the town gossiping about what's brewing between the two. Saba has been spotted numerous times hanging out with the Roshan family.

She is very active on her social media handle and often treats fans with some of her stunning pictures and videos. The Krrish actor often hails Azad by dropping attention-grabbing comments on the latter's Instagram space. Yet again Saba shared a video but what caught netizens' attention was Hrithik Roshan's comment on the post. Not only the Koi Mil Gaya actor but his ex-wife Sussanne Khan too dropped a heartfelt comment on the post.

Saba Azad's latest Instagram post

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan's rumoured beau Saba Azad took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video. In the video, the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actor was seen in an unusual tomboy avatar. She was seen donned in a black t-shirt and blue denim. It seemed like the video is from her screen tests as she captioned the post as "I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don’t like em - for me it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp - what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character everyday and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon 🤓😆🤓fun fun fun!!"

Here take a look at her post-

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens were all praises for the actor. But what raised eyebrows was Hrithik Roshan's reaction to the post. The War actor took to the comments section and wrote "Woah … ha. I like" Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan couldn't resist reacting and she wrote "Soooo radddddd 🔥🔥😍😍🙌lovvve this!!!"

Here take a look at their comments-

This is not the first time that Hrithik Roshan reacted to Saba Azad's post, earlier the actor had reacted to one of her pictures as well.

A sneak peek into Saba Azad's Instagram

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad dropped a series of pictures in which she is donning a black and white checked body hugging yet high neck top teamed up with a black calf-length pencil skirt. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post as "You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!! 😆😆Outtakes from a shoot with @feminaindia where I got to play the inimitable Ms Hepburn for a day 🙂Shot by @nehapunjabiandcoFashion editor - @krishnahasleft Assisted by @gentleman_gaga Makeup - @onahairwaytoheaven Hair - @jovita_a_fernandis.Yes I was born in the wrong decade, indeed I will time travel when they figure it out!!"

Here take a look-

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's reaction-

Image: Instagram/@sabazad